Governor Biodun Oyebanji recorded a convincing victory in former governor Ayo Fayose's polling unit, polling 448 votes

The APC defeated both the ADC and PDP in the polling unit, with the PDP managing only four votes

The result emerged as collation continued across Ekiti State, offering an early indication of voting patterns in key areas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a commanding victory in the polling unit of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose as results from the ongoing governorship election continue to trickle in across the state.

Oyebanji wins in Ayo Fayose's polling unit. Photo: FB/Oyebanji

Source: Twitter

Results from the polling unit showed Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC securing 448 votes, far ahead of his closest rivals. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 37 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received just four votes.

The outcome is one of the most notable results released so far, given Fayose's status as a prominent PDP leader and former governor of the state.

APC wins Fayose polling unit

Source: Twitter

The result comes amid a closely watched election that has seen voters across Ekiti head to the polls to choose the state's next governor.

Earlier in the day, Governor Oyebanji expressed confidence in the electoral process after casting his vote and urged residents to remain patient over reported BVAS glitches in some polling units.

As collation continues, the latest figures suggest strong support for the APC in parts of the state. The result also contrasts with an earlier outcome from Ikere Local Government Area, where PDP governorship candidate Wole Oluyede secured victory in his own polling unit.

Election officials are continuing the collation of votes from polling units and wards across Ekiti, while political parties await further results that will shape the final outcome of the governorship contest.

Source: Legit.ng