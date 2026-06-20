Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti, has won the polling unit of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi.

Results of the polling unit seen by Legit.ng, the governor scored 158 votes, while his closest rival, Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) garnered two votes, while Ayodeji Ojo of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) came third with one vote.

APC wins Kayode Fayemi polling unit in the Ekiti governorship election Photo Credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

The results emerged amid the speculation that the former governor has dumped the APC for the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the ADC in the 2027 general elections. Meanwhile, Fayemi has not denied the rumour but recently made subtle criticism of President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led federal government.

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC will be contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the ADC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which scored zero vote at the former governor's polling unit.

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng