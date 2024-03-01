The performance of the Nigeria Super Eagles players in the just-concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reportedly raised the value of the players in the international market. Nigeria has secured silver in the much-talk-about tournament and the number-one championship in the African continent after being defeated by the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, in a thrilling three-goal final.

The Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1, but the Nigerian players have been much talked about in the European football market.

Below are the current highest pay of 15 of the Nigerian players that you should know, as shared by the African fact zone:

Victor Osimhem

Currently playing for the Italian side Napoli, the Super Eagles forward is the highest-paid current Nigerian player in the globe, with £167,000 per week.

Because of his recent form, Osimhen is being sought after by top European clubs, including the English side Chelsea.

Samuel Chukwueze

he is another Nigerian forward who was instrumental in the just concluded 2023 AFCON. Like Osimhen, Chukwueze also plays for an Italian side, AC Milan, with a weekly pay of £84,413.

However, he was recently warned by AC Milan's coach, Stefano Pioli, to step up or step down from the team. Unlike his counterpart in Napoli, the Nigerian winger has not been in his best form for the club since returning from the 2023 AFCON.

Alex Iwobi

According to the African Fact Zone, the Nigerian midfielder is currently the third highest-paid Nigeria player. This is because the medium showed that the Fulham star gets no less than £80,000 per week in the English side club.

Iwobi, strongly criticised by some Nigerians on social media for his poor performance at the AFCON final, recently made history when he scored the winning goal for his club side in their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian centre-forward was the fourth highest-paid Super Eagles player. Like Iwobi, Iheanacho plays for the English side Leicester City. He earns £ 80,000 weekly from the Premier League club.

In the just concluded 2023 AFCON, Iheanacho played just two matches for the silver-winning team. Recent stats showed he had played two World Cup qualifying matches for Nigeria and was part of Nigeria's 2018 World Cup team. He may be part of the 2016 World Cup team.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi is another Nigerian star playing alongside Iheanacho at Leicester City as a defensive midfielder. He is the fifth-most-paid Super Eagles player on the list of highest-paid players. He earns nothing less than £75,000 per week from the English side.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder was said to have joined Leicester City in 2016, and his current market value is worth £16 million.

Others on the list are:

S/N Super Eagles Players Club Earnings 6 Joe Aribo Southampton £70,000 weekly 7 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest £50,000 weekly 8 Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor £47,511 weekly 9 Calvin Bassey Fulham £47,000 weekly 10 Ola Aina Nottingham Forest £40,000 weekly 11 Frank Onyeka Brentford £40,000 weekly 12 Emmanuel Dennis Nottingham Forest £40,000 weekly 13 Moses Simon Nantes £39,492 weekly 14 Ademola Lookman Atalanta £38,011 weekly 15 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen £32,819 weekly

