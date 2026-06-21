Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties in Ekiti South West Local Government Area (LGA), according to official Ekiti state governorship election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, June 21, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the ADC governorship candidate, Dare Bejide, is from Ekiti South West LGA. However, despite contesting on home turf, Bejide finished third in the local government with 1,076 votes. Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC secured a commanding victory with 14,705 votes, while the PDP placed second with 1,800 votes.

APC floors PDP, ADC in Ekiti South West

Check out the full results below, courtesy of Premium Times:

Ekiti election result takes shape

The 2026 Ekiti state governorship election has largely been adjudged peaceful, despite isolated complaints, particularly allegations of vote-buying in some areas.

Voting concluded on Saturday, June 20, and INEC has since uploaded more than 90 per cent of polling unit results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

As collation continues at INEC’s headquarters along Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti, national attention remains focused on the strategic southwest state as the outcome of the governorship election gradually takes shape.

The final result will be announced by INEC upon the completion of collation across all 16 LGAs and the declaration of the statewide outcome.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng