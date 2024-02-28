Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has terminated his contract with Sivasspor over alleged non-payment of six months' salary

Legit.ng understands that 31-year-old Musa is working to move to another club before the summer

Musa has played for clubs like PFC CSKA Moscow, Leicester City, Al Nassr, and Kano Pillars

Sivas, Turkey - Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has reportedly terminated his Sivasspor contract.

According to Complete Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 28, Musa, 31, notified Sivasspor of his decision to terminate his contract in December 2023.

Musa quits Sivasspor. Photo credit: ANP

Source: Getty Images

The contract between both parties was terminated by mutual agreement.

Although multiple reports said the Turkish club owes Musa, Legit.ng cannot independently verify this claim.

This leaves the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner as a free agent but he is working on moving to another club before the opening of the summer transfer window, Soccernet reported.

Musa leaves Sivasspor: Nigerians react

Following the update about Musa's imminent departure from Sivasspor, several Nigerians reacted. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@FrankWriter1 wrote:

"Wow! I thought it was only NPFL that doesn't pay salaries to footballers. Omo."

@agba_editor commented:

"Make he retire. Come coach any of the NFL side for Nigeria."

@Darealmayabanks wrote:

"He should just retire and channel his energy elsewhere."

Read more about Ahmed Musa:

AFCON 2023: Musa gets award from Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng Musa, was on Tuesday, February 13, honoured with an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

Musa was previously a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Apart from Musa, Kenneth Omeruo also already has a MON award for winning the AFCON title in 2013.

