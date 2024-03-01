A viral video showed two Nigerian footballers, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, creating lyrics for vocal instruments

The Leicester City players were in a car, having fun and singing along to the awesome beats

Iheanacho started the freestyle, followed by Ndidi, who also joined in the catchy and superb tune

Fans of Leicester City and Nigerian football were treated to a hilarious and entertaining video of two of their stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, displaying their musical skills on TikTok.

The video, which has gained a lot of attention on the social media platform, showed the two players in a car, enjoying themselves and singing to some vocal instruments, as shared by ESPN UK.

Both players were seen singing and dancing in a car. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Richard akan said:

“It takes Ndidi to get iheanacho.”

Prince Bandaroz reacted:

“Iheanacho de try ooh he pass caterfare.”

Bernie commented:

“We are Nigerians ofc we are good at everything.”

Kenneth Benson also commented:

“Ndidi are you sure your injury is real?”

User1764964934840:

“I'm a Ghanaian but they're better than Shatta Wale and Sakordie.”

Smokey:

“Iheanacho back up na everything brooo.”

Imiqgy 1:

“Ndidi be giving Erriga vibes.”

Tetris 8:

“Remix with odumodu? Then see you at the Grammy!”

Big Josh:

“What can Nigerians not dol.”

Egan007oi:

“Get odumodu on this bop and we bring the Grammy home with the AFCON.”

Derico:

“Is it only but does ndidi sound like erriga.”

Ndudiemmanuelisaa:

“Ahmed Musa advise them not to released the song.”

Nwafor:

“l am from Ghana, d name is asamoah, I must confess nigerians are talented than us Ghanaians.”

Nigerian corrects Leicester City on Iheanacho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man corrected Leicester City FC and insisted that they must address Kelechi Iheanacho as 'Senior Man', following a congratulatory post to the Super Eagles, who scaled to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

'Senior Man' is the title Iheanacho is known with, but the club had made a post without including it. Iheanacho plays for Leicester City FC, and the club made a post to celebrate the penalty kick he scored that sent Nigeria to the finals.

Iheanacho plays for Leicester City FC, and the club made a post to celebrate the penalty kick he scored that sent Nigeria to the finals.

Source: Legit.ng