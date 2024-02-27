The much-awaiting Super Eagles clash with the Albiceleste of Argentina has reportedly been cancelled

Some sources claimed the match was postponed and that the Super Eagles will now be playing in the United States

However, a BBC sports journalist confirmed that the match was postponed because of logistic reasons and that the Eagles will now play Coastal Rica

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Super Eagles friendly match against Lionel Messi's Albiceleste of Argentina has been reportedly cancelled.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are ranked 28th in the World and third in Africa in the latest ranking by FIFA following their outing at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Why Super Eagles match against Argentina

It was learned that the earlier fallout of Messi's absence from the Inter Miami match in Hing Kong led to the cancellation of the much-talked-about fixture between Nigeria and Argentina in Hangzhou, China.

In its reports, Soccernet said it learnt that the match will still be held and that it has been shifted to a new venue in the United States, where the Super Eagles will play.

In a tweet, Oluwashina Okeleji, a BBC sports journalist, disclosed that the match was finally cancelled and that the Super Eagles would be playing Coastal Rica.

Updates about Nigeria vs Argentina

The tweet read:

"Argentina v Nigeria is OFF❌

"World champs keen to face the Super Eagles in the US after China drama.

"But friendly in LA is cancelled due to “short time to process visas for Nigerian delegation”.

"US promoter’s replacement=Costa Rica."

The Super Eagles won silver at the recently concluded 2023 AFCON, becoming the African country with the highest medal in the black continent.

The Super Eagles lost to the host Cote d'Ivoire in a thrilling three-goal final.

See the tweet here:

