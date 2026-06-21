The Ekiti governorship election has concluded with Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji securing a second term in office

The All Progressives Congress (APC) publicly congratulated Oyebanji on June 21, 2026, celebrating his re-election victory

This result reinforces APC’s leadership in Ekiti State, marking a new chapter in Oyebanji’s administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji following his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.

The party shared its message on X on June 21, 2026, acknowledging his victory in the governorship election.

APC Nigeria congratulates Governor Biodun Oyebanji as he wins a second term in the Ekiti governorship election. Photo credit: GovernorOyebanji/x

Source: Facebook

In its post, APC Nigeria wrote:

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji @biodunaoyebanji, on your resounding re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.”

This statement reflects the party’s support and recognition of Oyebanji’s achievement in securing a second term.

See the X post below:

Significance of the victory

Governor Oyebanji’s win marks a continuation of APC’s leadership in Ekiti State. His second term is expected to build on the policies and initiatives from his first tenure, with the party emphasising stability and continuity in governance.

With this result, APC has reinforced its presence in Ekiti politics, while Oyebanji prepares to lead the state for another four years.

Source: Legit.ng