Ekiti Governorship Election Results: APC Congratulates Oyebanji on Second Term Victory
- The Ekiti governorship election has concluded with Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji securing a second term in office
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) publicly congratulated Oyebanji on June 21, 2026, celebrating his re-election victory
- This result reinforces APC’s leadership in Ekiti State, marking a new chapter in Oyebanji’s administration
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji following his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.
The party shared its message on X on June 21, 2026, acknowledging his victory in the governorship election.
In its post, APC Nigeria wrote:
“Congratulations, Your Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji @biodunaoyebanji, on your resounding re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.”
This statement reflects the party’s support and recognition of Oyebanji’s achievement in securing a second term.
See the X post below:
Significance of the victory
Governor Oyebanji’s win marks a continuation of APC’s leadership in Ekiti State. His second term is expected to build on the policies and initiatives from his first tenure, with the party emphasising stability and continuity in governance.
With this result, APC has reinforced its presence in Ekiti politics, while Oyebanji prepares to lead the state for another four years.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.