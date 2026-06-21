Japan raises visa fees for foreigners, with single-entry visas increasing from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000

First revision since 1978, effective July 1, 2026, citing inflation and administrative costs

Funds to support immigration management as the foreign population reaches 4.13 million

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Japanese government has approved an increase in visa fees for Nigerians and other foreign nationals, raising the cost of single-entry visas to ¥15,000 ($92.99) from ¥3,000, in the first revision since 1978.

The government also increased multiple-entry visa fees to ¥30,000 ($187.97) from ¥6,000 under the new structure approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Single-entry Japan visa jumps fivefold under new government policy Photo: visualspace

Source: Getty Images

The decision was reached at a cabinet meeting on Friday, June 19, making it the first revision in visa fees in 48 years, since 1978, according to reports by the Japan Times.

Visa fee changes

The new fees will come into effect for visa applications lodged on or after July 1, 2024.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday said:

“The current visa fee was set in 1978, and we recently revised it to reflect inflation and exchange rate fluctuations since then,”

"We made this decision after careful consideration of various factors, and we do not anticipate it will have an immediate effect on inbound tourism.”

Last month, Japan’s Upper House enacted a bill to raise visa-related fees for foreign nationals by up to 30 times from the current levels, Punch reports.

The move aims to generate revenue for covering administrative costs related to the management of Japan’s rising foreign population. The bill had cleared the Lower House in April.

Before the latest legislative change, the statutory maximum for fees for changing a status of residence or extending the period of stay was 10,000 yen ($63), and for applying for permanent residence, 10,000 yen. The ceilings were raised to 100,000 and 300,000 yen, respectively, under the latest bill.

With the new measures, the actual fee amounts will be set by cabinet order within the new upper limits.

The government proposed increasing fees for change of status of residence and extensions of stay from the current range of 5,500-6,000 yen to between 10,000 yen and 70,000 yen, and applications for permanent residence from 10,000 to 200,000 yen.

Single-entry visa fee in Japan rises from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000 Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The changes are expected to take effect before the end of the fiscal year ending in March 2027.

According to officials, additional revenue is expected to help address social security costs of the country's growing foreign resident population, who numbered a record 4.13 million at the end of 2025, expand Japanese-language education programs, and enhance measures against illegal overstayers.

UK announces new visa fee changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has announced plans to increase visa fees for individuals seeking to visit, study, work, or live in the country from April 8, 2026.

According to information published by the UK Home Office, the largest increase applies to the “Route to Settlement and other dependant relative,” which will rise by £222, from £3,413 to £3,635.

Other notable increases include a £197 hike for indefinite leave to remain applications across multiple categories.

Source: Legit.ng