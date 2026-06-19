Henry Onyekuru returned to Surulere during his holiday in Nigeria after the 2025/26 season.

The former Galatasaray forward arrived with his Lamborghini Urus and a security detail reportedly made up of nine soldiers

Nigerians were divided on social media, with some criticizing the security arrangement while others defended the player

Former Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru has found himself at the centre of an online debate after making a high-profile return to his old neighbourhood in Surulere, Lagos.

The Nigerian forward, who currently plays for Turkish side Genclerbirligi, is back home for the holidays following an eventful 2025/26 campaign in the Turkish SuperLig.

Former Galatasaray striker Henry Onyekuru has caused a stir after returning to his boyhood community with soldiers for a street football game. Photo by VI-Images

Source: Getty Images

While many residents were excited to see one of their own return to the community where he first made a name for himself, the manner of his arrival quickly became a major talking point.

Onyekuru, a member of Nigeria’s bronze medal-winning squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as seen on Transfermarkt, was spotted arriving to play street football in Surulere with his exotic Lamborghini Urus.

However, it was not the luxury vehicle that grabbed most of the attention online.

Onyekuru’s security detail sparks criticism

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the former Galatasaray star accompanied by about nine soldiers as part of his security detail.

See video here:

The sight immediately triggered reactions from Nigerians, many of whom questioned why military personnel were being used to guide a footballer attending a casual street football gathering.

Machala reacted:

“Soldiers now dey guide civilian go play street football now while 45 school children are still inside the bush. No Wahala.”

Steph posted:

“Soldiers doing security detail for civilians when there’s high level of insecurity in the country.”

Es also reacted:

“How are private citizens walking around with soldiers who are meant to be securing the nation? Someone that just went to play football, carried soldiers.”

The reactions quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with several users expressing concern about the role of security forces in the country.

Questions raised over military escorts

Among those who criticised the situation was Oni Olumuyiwa, who questioned the appropriateness of military personnel being assigned to private individuals.

Oni Olumuyiwa posted:

“Get private security, using the military for personal use in a country that literally at war with insurgents and bandits is totally absurd @HQNigerianArmy you people allow this from your officers??”

King Lottume shared a similar view, writing:

“Is this what they've finally turned our Army into? This is totally unacceptable honestly.”

The comments reflected broader concerns about security priorities, especially at a time when many Nigerians continue to discuss the country's security challenges.

Others defend the former Super Eagles star

Not everyone was critical of Onyekuru’s arrival. Some fans argued that the 29-year-old footballer had every right to protect himself, particularly when appearing in a crowded public environment.

Henry Onyekuru joined Turkish SuperLig club Gençlerbirliği last summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Derek posted:

“Playing hood football is hella dangerous, one jealous person can just give him a career ending tackle and that’s the end of Solomon Grundy.”

Arch Seven also defended the security arrangement, saying:

“You no go carry soldiers keh, Nigeria no good ooo even the least person is having evil intentions.”

Despite the backlash, Onyekuru remains one of the most admired footballers to emerge from Surulere.

Last season, he had it tough with Genclerbirligi, making over 17 appearances for the newly promoted Turkish outfit but was unable to find the back of the net, Afrik-Foot reports.

His return to the community generated excitement among local fans, although this latest appearance has also sparked a wider conversation about celebrity security and the use of military escorts in Nigeria.

Onyekuru offers insight on Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Galatasaray following a successful loan stint from Napoli.

According to his Super Eagles teammate Henry Onyekuru, the 26-year-old striker has grown fond of life in Turkey, where he has thrived both on and off the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng