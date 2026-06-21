Prophet Nnaji predicted that Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election

The cleric warned of a "mysterious" event on results announcement day

Obi's supporters were urged to pray and remain vigilant for the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Nnewi, Anambra state - Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji of the Finger of God Ministry has claimed that he foresaw Peter Obi being declared the winner of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that in a Facebook post on Friday, June 19, Prophet Nnaji said he received a revelation about the election outcome. He, however, added that "something mysterious" would occur on the day the results are announced.

Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji predicts Peter Obi will win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to the cleric, God revealed to him that many supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate would remain steadfast in protecting their votes at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and ensuring that every valid ballot is counted.

Cleric predicts Obi's election win

He wrote on Facebook:

"Prophecy. The mind of God over the 2027 general elections. I am just a messenger.

"The Lord told me that what is about to happen will be written in the history of Nigeria because something like that has never happened before. The Lord opened my eyes. I saw this upcoming election between Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar fighting over the 2027 election.

"The Lord opened my eyes. I saw 10m to 9m vote, and I saw Peter Obi declared the winner of the 2027 general elections. But something mysterious happened on that day they are going to announce the results. I saw more than 5 million people in INEC office, around the office, waiting for the final results and fear hold all the men there. That's how Peter Obi was declared winner of the general election."

Prophet Nnaji added:

"Hear me: Nigeria will be OK. Remember you saw it here first.

"Everything I'm telling you is what will happen. Screenshot and keep the record: everything will happen. Remember, prayer is needed if you truly love Peter Obi. Fast and pray."

Read more on Peter Obi:

Ghanaian prophet predicts Obi’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony said Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng