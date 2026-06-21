Kidnappers reportedly released a family, including a pregnant woman, after Sunday Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum demanding their freedom

Residents of Igboho celebrated the victims' return, with videos showing crowds singing and rejoicing across the community

Igboho warned that criminal activities would no longer be tolerated and threatened action against suspected kidnapping hideouts

Relief and celebration swept through Igboho community in Oyo State after a family that had been abducted by kidnappers reportedly regained their freedom shortly after a two-hour deadline issued by Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Videos circulating online showed residents trooping into the streets, singing and rejoicing as news of the victims' return spread across the town.

Sunday Igboho addresses community leaders during a meeting on insecurity in Igboho. Photo credit: James Willoughby/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Among those reportedly released were a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling, Punch reports.

The development followed growing concerns over a wave of kidnapping incidents that have unsettled residents in parts of the area.

Did Igboho's ultimatum secure release?

Earlier, Igboho had convened a meeting with community representatives, traditional leaders and Fulani stakeholders, where he voiced frustration over reports of abductions and violent crimes allegedly linked to criminal elements operating in the area.

During the gathering, he referred to a kidnapping incident involving a pregnant woman and alleged that a person who delivered ransom to the abductors was also killed.

“The person who brought the ransom, you still killed him and spared only one person,” he said.

The activist warned that such incidents would no longer be tolerated in his hometown. He also demanded the immediate release of other captives said to be in the custody of kidnappers.

“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you. Let this be the last time such a thing will happen,” he said.

What warning did activist issue?

Igboho further declared that failure to comply with his directive within two hours would attract decisive action. He threatened to move against locations suspected of harbouring those responsible for the abductions.

A separate video from the palace of the Onigboho of Igboho Kingdom captured the activist addressing Fulani leaders and urging them to caution individuals allegedly involved in kidnapping activities.

He condemned the reported killing of victims despite ransom payments and vowed that criminal acts would not be allowed to continue in the community.

“You cannot be abducting people in our land and we allow the lawlessness to continue. This is my homeland; I am the only one known as Sunday Igboho. How would you have the audacity and mindlessness to kill the pregnant woman you abducted and the person that brought the ransom? Don’t you fear me? I won’t condone that in Igboho, my hometown!”

Gunmen kill passenger in Oyo attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one person, Moshood Kayode, popularly known as Kay NEPA, was killed when gunmen attacked travellers in Oyo state, according to locals.

Sources exclusively told Legit.ng that a passenger vehicle was attacked during an assault along Igbeti-Kishi road in Irepo Local Government Area.

The attackers are suspected to be bandits, a term used locally to describe armed groups terrorising communities in several parts of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng