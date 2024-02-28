Super Eagles' Stanley Nwabali arrived at his South African club, Chippa United, weeks after the AFCON tournament ended

Pictures and video showing the hero welcome the Nigerian goalkeeper received has gone viral

Chippa United, who drummed support for Nwabali and the Super Eagles, also expressed excitement over his return

Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has finally departed the country days after the AFCON tournament ended as he was warmly received at South African club Chippa United on Tuesday, February 27.

Nwabali, who was honoured with a chieftaincy title in his hometown, was given a heroic welcome at Chippa United following his impressive performance at the 2023 AFCON.

Fans pose for pictures with Super Eagles’ Nwabali. Credit: @chippaunitedfc @nwabali32

Source: Instagram

In a video trending on social media, hundreds of Chippa United fans were present to welcome the Super Eagles' goalkeeper as he arrived at the Port Elizabeth Airport.

He took selfies with the fans and joined them in singing the club’s songs.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sharing pictures from Nwabali's return to South Africa, Chippa United, which made headlines for drumming support for the Super Eagles ahead of the Bafana Bafana, wrote in a caption:

“He’s Back @NwabaliBobo."

See the pictures below:

Watch the video as fans welcome Nwabali at the airport

Nigerians react as Nwabali returns to SA

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

Ishow_leck:

"In everything you do, make sure you’re adding value and wining if not, no one will celebrate you."

Shile_matrix:

"Actually the AFCON revealed the greatness in him, he deserve his flowers."

Xandyy_Jay:

"He's a big boy, now wearing ear rings. Good. Hope he signs for man united soon so he can replace onana."

Crageslim:

"That is how to welcome the man that stop their nation!!"

WINGA_EX:

"Man United should sign this guy and bench that NnaNna ahbi onaeno."

Lyndaiwuagwu:

"Evryone taking pictures....they are all his fans. Love it for him."

WINGA_EX:

"He's better than onana of we are being honest."

Stanley Nwabali comments on viral pics

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' goalie triggered reactions after he commented on his viral X-sign picture.

Nwabali trended over a picture of him amid his friends, doing a strange X sign with his hand.

Nwabali, in a reaction, told netizens not to disturb him.

Source: Legit.ng