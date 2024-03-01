Jose Peseiro has ended his reign as head coach of the Nigerian men's national football team, the Super Eagles

Legit.ng reports that the former Sporting Lisbon, Braga, and Saudi Arabia coach disclosed this on Friday, March 1

According to Peseiro, he concluded his contract with the NFF on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jose Peseiro, on Friday, March 1, officially announced his exit from the team.

Peseiro gave the update via a post across his social media pages.

Peseiro leaves the Super Eagles. Photo credit: DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Peseiro led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast, surpassing the semifinal target set for him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said his assignment with the Super Eagles ended on Thursday, February 29.

Peseiro's full post reads:

Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment.

We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.

Read more about Jose Peseiro:

Idah opposes Peseiro

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria goalkeeper turned cleric, Bishop Idah Peterside, said Peseiro should be sacked by the NFF.

Peterside said Peseiro should be fired due to the inability of the Super Eagles to win AFCON 2023.

Source: Legit.ng