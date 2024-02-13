Nigeria's sports minister, John Owan Enoh, has drummed support for Alex Iwobi following several attacks on social media

Nigerian fans on social media slammed the Fulham playmaker for his poor showing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the Ivory Coast

This development led to the 27-year-old deleting all his pictures on his Instagram page due to cyberbullying

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Sports Development Minister, John Owan Enoh, expressed deep concern regarding Super Eagles fans' treatment of Alex Iwobi after their defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Despite his efforts, the Fulham midfielder faced harsh criticism and attacks on social media from fans.

Iwobi didn't perform at his peak during the AFCON final, disappointed many Nigerians.

However, it's important to note that he wasn't directly responsible for both goals conceded by the Super Eagles against Ivory Coast, and he often found himself playing out of position throughout the tournament.

Manager Jose Peseiro structured his team defensively during the AFCON, and Iwobi struggled with the playing style, mainly when the team didn't have the ball.

Nigerian Super Eagles player and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi revealed that he had to step away from social media due to the intense cyberbullying he faced following his performance in the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Ivory Coast, which Nigeria hosted.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa backs Iwobi

According to SaharaReporters, Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles and a forward player, has urged Nigerians and football enthusiasts to refrain from cyberbullying Iwobi regarding his performance during the AFCON final.

Ivory Coast secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria Sunday night in Abidjan to clinch the 2023 AFCON cup.

Following intense criticism, Iwobi deleted all content from his Instagram page except for one post.

Meanwhile, the minister has offered encouragement to the Fulham playmaker following the distressing online harassment, which even included threats to his life.

Responding to the Minister of Sports, Iwobi said:

"I have taken myself off social media so I'm not aware of what's going on."

Asked when he stopped his social media activities, he told John Owan Enoh: "After yesterday's game."

The Sports Minister announced plans to address cyberbullying, targeting not only Iwobi but also other Nigerian athletes.

Following this revelation, Nigerian fans expressed their opinions and frustrations on social media.

Many argued that Iwobi should not represent the Super Eagles given the circumstances, suggesting that he has received preferential treatment from coaches due to his familial connection to the legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Iwobi reportedly set to quit Super Eagles

In another recent report, Alex Iwobi is reportedly set to retire from the national team.

His choice seems to stem from the cyberbullying he faced after playing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Critics claimed the 27-year-old didn't perform well in the tournament and preceding years.

