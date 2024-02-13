Bovi has faulted Nigeria's Super Eagles' performance at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON

While some football lovers blamed Alex Iwobi for the Eagles' defeat, Bovi pointed fingers at the national team head coach Jose Peseiro

Bovi also expressed displeasure at the actions of some players who went on Instagram live after each match during the tournament

Nigeria's Super Eagles' defeat to Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON tournament has remained a heated topic on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some netizens blamed Alex Iwobi, among others, for the defeat; however, popular comedian Bovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, had a contrary opinion.

AFCON: Bovi blames Super Eagles manager for defeat

In a series of tweets via his X handle, the comedian blamed Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, for the Super Eagles' defeat against Cote d’Ivoire in the AFCON final.

Bovi faulted the Portuguese strategy of relying on defence rather than attack.

The comedian added that he would still be angry even if Nigeria had won.

Bovi tweeted:

“Blame the coach. We are a footballing nation of flare. Fluidity, through passes, dribbles, attack. Not all out defence. Even if we’d won, I would still be pissed. The style was evidently alien to the players.”

See his tweet below:

Bovi knocks Super Eagles players

In another tweet, the funny man criticised players who took to Instagram live during the tournament.

He wrote:

"Though I blame admin 4 this shambolic final, let me beg our players to avoid sm during tournaments. All that going live after every game was pissig me off. Doing IG live during a tournament is a no. I’ve never left a stage mid joke to go ig live.Focus. Glory doesn’t come midway."

See his tweet below:

What Jose Peseiro said about Super Eagles' defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro broke his silence about the team's performance against Cote d'Ivoire.

Peseiro noted that the Eagle's performance in the final was their worst in the tournament.

He, however, stressed that the AFCON was a tough tournament, and the Eagles gave a good account by coming second out of 24 teams.

