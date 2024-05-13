President Bola Tinubu has directed the federal government ministers, departments and agencies to start purchasing compressed natural gas power vehicles

This was disclosed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson for President Tinubu, on Monday, May 13.

Tinubu stopped buying of petrol dependent vehicles Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The statement partly read:

“In line with his commitment to ensuring energy security, driving utility, and cutting high fuel costs, President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory procurement of compressed natural gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies.”

Ngelale added that the move was part of the president's efforts to transform Nigeria into cleaner energy because CNG buses have been said to produce lower emissions. The statement added that the CNG buses are affordable alternatives for Nigerian energy consumers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Tinubu then expressed his administration's readiness to adopt the CNG busses, adding that the country would not move forward if it continued to dance at the same spot.

The president maintained that the MDAs must be ready to lead the country to prosperity as government institutions.

According to Tinubu, Nigerians will begin to adjust to the CNG buses if government officials are serious about the move.

The statement also disclosed that Tinubu directed the rejection of all the memos brought by members of the Federal Executive Council to purchase traditional petrol-dependent vehicles.

He ordered the affected members of the FEC to go back to their drawing boards and seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng