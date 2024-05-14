Actress Funke Akindele has returned to movie production barely hours after the 10th AMVCA edition

Despite failing to bag an award with her movie A Tribe Called Judah, the mother of two has returned to the drawing board with another project

Funke Akindele also announced the new project in style as she shared fun videos of her male colleagues Femi Adebayo and Joseph Benjamin changing outfits as they grooved to a song

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) get to her as she recently announced a new movie project.

Recall that Funke's A Tribe Called Judah didn't bag a single award in any of the categories it was nominated while Breath of Life won big at the 2024 AMVCA.

Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, the mother of one announced a new movie project, which she dubbed Finding Me.

While there is no official date on when the movie will be out, Funke Akindele has already commenced promotion as she shared videos of her male colleague Femi Adebayo and Joseph Benjamin, who seems to be a part of the new movie cast grooving to a viral song while changing their outfits.

Watch a video of Femi Adebayo grooving to a viral song below:

Watch another video of Joseph Benjamin shared by Funke Akindele below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele announces new movie project

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

femiadebayosalami:

"Guys should fasten their seat belt o!"

crazeclown:

"Ahhh ANOTHER ONE."

thecuteabiola:

"Another one ??? Ma, U dey owe house rent ???"

lawalkike_:

"Another banger from queen!!!! Olufunke!!! Your excellence should be studied!"

mz_neuro:

"They're not ready for our box office mama #findingme."

opeherbalsecret:

"The way this my mentor always uses silence and continuous hard work to reply online nonsense while some are busy dancing to celebrate who no win and who win."

chisomanosike:

"We don't care about dem peeling award, if they give you , you take , if they don't no wahala, so long as you're making billion at the box office, we are good.... congrats to everyone that won thou!!!"

