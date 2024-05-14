A Nigerian lady decided to travel from Lagos to Abeokuta using the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train

A Nigerian lady who travelled by train from Lagos to Abeokuta has come out to share her experience.

She boarded the train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) from Ebute Meta Train Station in Lagos.

The lady said the train ride from Lagos to Abeokuta was super comfortable. Photo credit: TikTok/Lade Ibikunle.

Source: TikTok

Lade Ibikunle said the train ride to Abeokuta took off on time and that there were no delays at the train station.

Lade said she paid N6000 for the trip, to travel to and fro Abeokuta. She was happy that the train station and the train itself looked neat.

She captioned the video:

"Took the Lagos-Ibadan train some weeks ago just to see how it's holding up over two years later and I have a lot to say."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels by train to Abeokuta

@gbt cruise said:

"You didn't talk about how cold the AC is."

@limaniya6 commented:

"And very soon, Port Harcourt -Aba Will start. Kano-Kaduna will be ready by the end of this year by the will of Allah."

@user9631218702477 asked:

"Why is it so hard to enter to other states in the Southwest and later to Southeast states?"

@Olaslash said:

"Maintenance is one of Nigeria's headache but I am glad they are doing their best to kep the standard."

@braindollar said:

"Jollof rice and chicken. Definitely new didn't see that last year."

@Alpha Sees The World said:

"I just finished editing my own experience on this train. I took to Ibadan a few weeks ago sha. Is it weird that I enjoyed that Jollof and chicken?"

Source: Legit.ng