Angered Nigerians have descended their frustration on Daniella Okocha, daughter of renowned Super Eagles star Jay Jay Okocha.

Many Nigerians are upset that the Super Eagles saved their worst performance for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost 2-1 to host country Ivory Coast.

Jay Jay Okocha’s daughter’s tackles Nigerians coming to her page to lament. Credit: @sabiradio

However, the team's midfielder, Alexander Chuka Iwobi (nephew to Jay Jay Okocha), has received most of the heat, with several callouts on the internet over his performance in this year's tournament.

Nigerians come for Jay Jay Okocha's daughter

Some Nigerians took to the Instagram comment section of Okocha's daughter to deliver their messages to him.

One that, meanwhile, caught the young lady's attention stated that the former Super Eagles player was always saving for his nephew Iwobi on the national team.

She wrote: "Go tell your papa make e dey slot Iwobi to Nigerian team again o."

Reacting to that, Okocha's daughter fiercely warned Nigerians coming to her page to lament. In her words:

"This rubbish will not be tolerated on my page. You will be blocked. Thanks"

See the conversation below

Reactions trail Okocha's daughter's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veramotion:

"Stray bullet just Dey touch everybody makes una calm down."

spi_moi:

"Okochq forcing iwobi on Nigerians he can't play and can never because God no make footballer he should get a career."

ruggabella:

"Give us her handle let us finish her this morning...iwobi should not near that team again..he is a disgrace to the team."

bignero442:

"Lol make una leave Okocha daughter alone na but honestly Iwobi is not good footballer he can’t even pass ball he cannot dribble all play forward GOD‍♂️ Abeg he join wetin kill our ball."

Norah.Abebe:

"These people have bullied this boy for years. His comment section is still locked till today. Now, it’s his family too? Na wa."

