Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has removed all photos on his official Instagram page and is reportedly ready to quit the national team

A check by Legit.ng on Monday afternoon, February 12, confirmed that only one video remains on the account

Iwobi is one of the players who faced criticisms after Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday, February 11, 2024

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Barring any last-minute change of mind, Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Alex Iwobi, will quit the national team.

As reported by Owngoal Nigeria on Monday afternoon, February 12, Iwobi is fed up with the cyberbullying directed at him following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 where Nigeria reached the final.

While critics said the 27-year-old underperformed at AFCON 2023 and in recent years, bullies allegedly went as far as posting hate comments on his social media page.

The former Arsenal man has already deleted all his Instagram pictures as some social media users continue to drop abusive comments on old social media photos.

Iwobi: Experts react

Nigerian football stakeholders like Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, a sports photographer; and Adepoju Samuel, former media officer of the Future Eagles; waded into the matter.

Samuel wrote on X:

"Alex Iwobi has been heavily criticised in this tournament. I understand criticism is part of the game, but when it's extreme it becomes evil.

"Football fans should know when to stop.

"Iwobi has deleted all his photos on Instagram and this is ridiculous. I won't be shocked if Iwobi retires from the national team."

On his part, Pooja commented:

"This is actually sad. We can do better."

See their tweets below:

