A video depicting Nigerian NYSC members who became engaged during a CDS meeting swiftly went viral on TikTok

The video showed the moment a man, who had journeyed from his place of posting to his partner’s assignment location, knelt with an engagement ring

As he proposed, fellow NYSC members erupted in cheers, witnessing the heartfelt scene, while the lady eagerly extended her hand to accept the ring

In a heartwarming turn of events, two members of the Nigerian NYSC became engaged during a Community Development Service (CDS) meeting, and the moment was captured in a TikTok video that quickly gained popularity.

The video depicts the romantic proposal where the man, traveling from his service post, knelt with an engagement ring in front of his partner at her assignment location.

Corper proposes to her girl at CDS. Photo credit: @joy_soft126

Source: TikTok

Overwhelmed with joy, the lady accepted the ring as their peers cheered on, as shown by @joy_soft126.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anthony Seraphine586 said:

“Hmmm 33k plus 5k my brother no turn her to lord of the rings o, congratulations lv grace found u.”

WBolape Kolajo O wrote:

“Did Nysc sponsor the wedding.”

joy_soft12:

“No. We were done with service before we didd marriage.”

Queen_Toriah:

“Moral of the story try to camp o....Congratulations.”

Wojibest:

“My CDs just dey busy dey do rubbish i just dey waste m my money for transport.”

Semzy Rajah:

“Congratulations, 500k Sharp.”

Sofeeyah:

“I go start CDs on Friday.”

GLAMbyleticia:

“I go start to Dey go CDs ooo.”

Man marries lady he met during NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian man has gone on Instagram to share a throwback photo of how he met his wife during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2018.

Collaging photos, he showed him and his wife in NYSC uniform as they dressed smartly with their IDs on.

The second snap has both of them on their wedding day as the lady is dressed in a white gown, with the man in a suit.

