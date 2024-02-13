Super Eagles players are already standing up for their Alex Iwobi after he was bullied for his performance at the AFCON 2023

Iwobi had been bullied online after the AFCON 2023 cup as many Nigerians went to his social media page to lash out at him

Reacting to it, his team members posted pictures they took with him and wrote that they all win and lost together

Super Eagles players have rallied support for one of their own Alex Iwobi after he was bullied online.

Legit.ng had reported that Iwobi was cyberbullied by some fans who went to his page to accuse him. A skit maker, Scott Iguma, stated that his Instagram page does not look like a pro footballer. Iwobi was forced to delete most of his posts as a result.

Reacting to the post, some of the national team players including Victor Osimhen, Williams Ekong, Chukwueze Samuel and some others took to their individual social media pages to make a post in support of their own. They shared photos they took together where each one of them hugged Iwobi.

Super Eagle rally support for Alex Iwobi against bullying. Photo credit @supereagles_afcon

Source: Instagram

Players say they are one family

In the post, they all wrote that they are one big family. They win together and they lose together.

They also explained that they are all one. They warned fans to do better than cyber bullying. The caption was ended with love emojis to Alex Iwobi.

Recall that Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast at the AFCON 2023 finals in Cote d'Ivoire.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by some of the Super Eagles players. Here are some of the comments below:

@vicsiy_abie:

"We love you Alex ."

@ethelazaka_n':

"Iwobi we love and appreciate you. Please no hard feelings we are family. We win and loose together. Thank you super eagles for all you did. One family, one love."

@exquisite_anna1:

"We love you princess Iwobi."

@iamjaydope:

"Facts still remain he didn’t perform well at the finals. All the same."

@queen.mike_:

"But is he not a Nigerian ???Why him Dey vex na."

@______lade09:

"Aww. Such a emotional guyyy. Y’all can do better. Say no to bullying."

@_oyeyemi_:

"Iwobo played better than Aina tho! It’s a game let those men breathe! .They’re not Nigeria problem!"

@benybentz:

"My own is that Iwobi shouldn't near our national team again. Cyber bullying or not. He doesn't know his job as a midfielder. To some fans football is not just a game. Who will now speak for those that died or lost a lot of money because of his incompetency? Abeg make Una tell this the truth".

@horlar_mhoney:

"Tunde set him up for dragging then started defending him lol Sam larries."

@_timmysmart:

"I know they don't deserve the dragging, but losing the match was really painful. Aina too suppose collect."

Iwobi to allegedly retire from National team

Legit.ng had reported that Iwobi had allegedly planned his retirement from the Super Eagles after he was bullied online.

He deleted all posts from his Instagram page and left only one post. The post he left was about the advert he did for a fashion brand.

His action was because he was bullied online for his performance during AFCON 2023.

Source: Legit.ng