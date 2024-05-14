French striker, Kylian Mbappe has won the Best Player of the Season at Ligue1 1 in the French league

Mbappe beats Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Lees-Melou of Brest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Edon Zhegrova to win the ward

PSG's teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery was named Young Playe of the season and Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the Best Goalkeeper

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Paris, France - 25-year-old striker, Kylian Mbappe has won the Best Player of the Season in the French league, Ligue1 at the UNFP (French Players' Union) Trophies gala.

Mbappe won the award for the fifth time in a row on Monday, May 13.

Mbappe won the award for the fifth time in a row Photo credit:@FabrizioRomano

Source: Twitter

Mbappe wins France’s player of the year award

The French striker scored 44 goals in all competitions for PSG in the 203/2024 football season, France 24 reports.

Mbappe’s teammate Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Lees-Melou of Brest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Marseille and Edon Zhegrova of Lille were all in contention for the award.

As reported by sports journalist, FabrizioRomano via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FabrizioRomano, Mbappe, in his acceptance speech, said:

“I thank all the people of the club and the president. I will miss it. I’m leaving with my head held high”

PSG’s teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery was named young player of the season and Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the best goalkeeper.

Another award winner is Eric Roy of Brest, who won coach of the year after leading the modest Brittany club to European qualification for the first time in their history

Legit.ng recalls that Mbappe announced that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Mbappe announced his PSG exit in a video which has now gone viral on Friday evening, May 10.

Mbappe ‘signs contract with Real Madrid’

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbappe reportedly reached an agreement and signed a contract with Real Madrid.

The French striker and Real Madrid reached an agreement two weeks ago and he will become a player of the Spanish giant on July 1. The transfer sage which started in 2017 is finally set to come to an end seven years later.

Source: Legit.ng