The legal representatives of Ms Namitra Bwala, the girl who went viral for being a bully victim in Lead British International Secondary School located in Abuja, have taken legal action against the secondary institution.

The lawyers are demanding a damage fee for the institution's laxity in providing a conducive and secure environment for all students.

Channels Television reported that the legal practitioners are particularly demanding nothing less than N500 million and an apology published in two national dailies.

The statement read:

"We are Solicitors to Ms. Namitra Bwala (hereinafter referred to as our client) on whose instruction we hereby notify the general public of the fact that our client has instituted a civil suit against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, following the viral video released on the internet a few weeks ago where our client was seen being bullied by her fellow students."

"The law suit with case number FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: MISS NAMTIRA BWALA v LEAD BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL LTD was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and seeks damages against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, for failing in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our client."

"Our client hopes that this law suit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a reoccurrence of similar issues in the school."

Source: Legit.ng