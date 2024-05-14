Fashion designer Toyin Lawani has waded into the ongoing drama between her younger colleague Ezinne and actress Nana Addo

Nana had filed a lawsuit against Ezinne who claimed she designed the movie star's dress at AMVCA 2024 but she was denied credit

Toyin advised that despite paying for the service rendered, there is nothing wrong with tagging the fashion designer

The ongoing feud between Nigerian designer Ezinne Olivia and Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has caused mixed reactions in the past few days.

Nana Addo, Toyin Lawani, and Ezinne look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @nanaakuaaddo, @ezinneolivia_styling

Source: Instagram

A senior colleague of Ezinne and the chief executive officer of Tinnah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, stated that the issue could have been handled properly.

Sharing her experience, the mother of three said that sometimes she doesn't feel like tagging her vendors because she does not want her style to be imitated.

However, she gets pleas from them and she admitted that the economic situation in the country is not encouraging. This makes her tag her vendors.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She added that celebrities like Nana could still pay Ezinne and tag her on social media because it would help her business. More so, we rise by lifting others.

Check out Tiannah's lengthy post below:

Netizens react to Toyin's post

Several people have reacted to Toyin Lawani's post. See some of the reactions below:

@manuelsbeautty_gh:

"Nana is a sweet soul, I braid for her and her children and she still tags me, I think it has to do with your relationship with the person you’re dealing with with. Secondly, Nana is a brand."

@angelaeguavoen:

"I pay people for services and I tag them. That’s like a norm for me. But if your attitude towards work and while you were working for me is terrible I no go tag you, recommend you or use you again. If I pay you fully for services, you are not entitled to anything. My tagging or recommendations or further patronage is largely based on your attitude and work approach.

@ms_vicarni:

"Yes mama, because even the people Nana tagged as the creatives of the dress were paid too. She could have tagged the lady and be the bigger person."

kojhairways:

"Some will even write it that because the vendor didn’t pay them, they won’t tag. It is well. Na God just dey help person o. It is well. Instagram wey Uncle Mark fit wake up one talk say our page can no longer be in existence. Make we sha dey do good."

@visages_:

“The high cost we pay international designers and still derive pleasure in tagging them should extend to Nigerian designers too!” Thank you Tee! Thank you!"

Toyin Lawani wears animal-inspired dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin had her fans talking after she rocked an animal-themed dress.

The front of the gold dress had a ram head design, while the back had a cape that flowed from her waist to her ankles.

Her attire was a display of creativity and did not fall short of what the CEO of Tiannah's Place Empire is known for.

Source: Legit.ng