The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance of a boy has excited his uncle

The intelligent lad aced the examination amid the mass failure recorded and scored over 90 in three subjects

Expressing joy about his sister's son's UTME performance, the boy's uncle spoke highly of him to Legit.ng

Amid the mass failure recorded in the 2024 UTME, an intelligent Imo boy, Etute Emmanuel Ehihomen, has smashed the exam.

In a series of messages sent exclusively to Legit.ng, the boy's uncle expressed his elation at his performance.

Emmanuel, a student of Ludenar Academy, Atali, Port Harcourt, scored 363 on aggregate: 82 in English, 95 in mathematics and physics and 91 in chemistry.

Emmanuel's idol is Albert Einstein

While commending Emmanuel's performance, his uncle, Augustine Oleru, also hailed the boy's school.

Augustine added that the boy, whose idol is German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, has won numerous awards and hopes to study mechatronics engineering. His uncle's message to Legit.ng reads:

"I am his uncle, guardian and mentor,

"My name is Augustine Oleru, from Naze, in Owerri North, the mother Rosemary Etute nee Oleru is my Sister, the father is from Edo state,

"Emmanuel lives and is growing under my tutelage and mentorship, he has worn all the awards that he has been enrolled in and his school Ludenar Academy, Atali, Port Harcourt is also doing a wonderful job.

"Like me he wants to venture into Technology, applying for mechatronics engineering."

