Popular Nigerian social media user Verydarkman reacted to Asisat Oshoala's outburst towards him

Recall Legit.ng reported that the Super Falcon star attacked the dark model for bullying her male colleague Alex Iwobi

Verydarkman, in his new message to Asisat, reinstated that the Super Eagles midfielder didn't give his best shot at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023)

Internet sensation Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has responded to Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala's outburst towards him.

The energetic sportswoman called out Verydarkman, alongside celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut for cyberbullying Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

VDM continues to argue that Alex Iwobi didn't perform well. Credit: @verydarkbkackman, @asisat_oshoala

Following the Super Eagles' defeat at the AFCON 2023, Iwobi has been one of the most talked-about topics online, with him being singled out and, as a result, receiving a lot of criticism.

Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman were accused of being the masterminds behind the Iwobi trolls.

The female footballer revealed how Tunde Ednut turned himself into a god with money given to him by some big boys.

Responding to Oshoala, the black model stood his ground on the midfielder's performance, stating he didn't perform well.

Following that, he stated that he expected better from Iwobi, considering his blood ties to veteran football star Jay Jay Okocha.

He further went on to share his goodwill message with the Super Eagles player, wishing him excellence in his career.

How Okocha responded to Iwobi's critics

