Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has been blamed for Nigeria's defeat in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

A senior member of the Super Eagles squad, Kenneth Omeruo said the tactics of the coaching staff cost them the title

He said that the Eagles' defensive strategy and their failure to create impactful offensive plays were factors in their loss

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has acknowledged that the coaching staff's tactics influenced the team's loss in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Nigerian team, three-time champions, were defeated 2-1 by the host nation, crushing their hopes of securing a fourth continental title.

Kenneth Omeruo was one of the integral parts of the 2013 AFCON winning squad. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images/Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

Omeruo, speaking in a video shared on social media after the game, expressed that the Eagles' defensive approach and inability to generate effective attacks contributed to their defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“I don’t know. I think it wasn’t our day. We couldn’t create a lot of chances, and we played too deep.”

The 2013 AFCON winner extended congratulations to Ivory Coast but noted that Nigeria's limitations played a crucial role, expressing that the Nigerian team was deeply disappointed.

He added that:

“They (Super Eagles players) are sad, obviously.

“It’s heartbreaking, they have worked hard and deserved to win this trophy but we’ve lost it.”

The Kasımpaşa S.K. player stated further that:

“For me, it’s back to my club, train and get ready for Friday’s game.”

Iwobi suffers cyberbullying

Omeruo and Kasimpasa are set to host Fatih Karagumruk in a Super Lig match this Friday.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi took action on his Instagram account following Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast.

Facing severe criticism from fans, he deleted most of his photos and limited the comments on his remaining posts to avoid cyberbullying.

Iwobi played for 79 minutes in the match before being substituted by Alhassan Yusuf.

Iwobi reportedly ready to quit Super Eagles, takes notable action, details emerge

However, barring any last-minute change of mind, Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Alex Iwobi, will quit the national team.

This is on the heels of the criticism he suffered on social media for his poor performance in AFCON.

The ex-Arsenal man has already deleted all his Instagram pictures as some social media users continue to drop abusive comments on old social media photos.

Source: Legit.ng