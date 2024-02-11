Vide President Kashim Shettima has left the president Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa to see the Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire match in the 2023 AFCON final

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed the presidential villa in Aso Rock to lead Nigerian supporters in cheering the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final campaign against the host Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan.

President Bola Tinubu was earlier reported to be preparing to watch the match between Nigeria and neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire, but the presidency later announced that the number one citizen would stay back in the country and Shettima would lead the federal government team.

How Nigeria qualify for AFCON final

Nigeria had qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after defeating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalty shootouts after the two countries played 1-1 during their full and extra time hours.

On their part, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in their semi-final match to qualify for the final of the number one football competition in the African continent.

The two West African neighbours will be going for a showdown in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday evening.

At his departure, the vice president said:

"I will call on all Nigerians to rally around our team and see us to victory. Football is a uniting factor. It cuts across race, region or religion, but most importantly, that must be born in mind that whichever way the pendulum swings, it is Africa that wins."

