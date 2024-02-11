Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has urged the Super Eagles to win the 2023 AFCON final for Herbert Wigwe

Obi disclosed that he had cancelled his trip to watch the AFCON final in Abidjan to mourn the late banker, and Super Eagles beating Cote d'Ivoire will provide more solace

Wigwe, the chairman of Access Holdings, died in a helicopter crash along with his wife and son in California, the United States

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has announced the cancellation of his trip to Abidjan to see Nigeria's Super Eagles match against the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nation.

The former governor of Anambra state, in a tweet on Sunday, February 11, mourned the death of a close friend and chairman of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash along with his wife, son and a seasoned Nigerian banker, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in California, the United States.

Recall that Obi was earlier in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d'Ivoire, when the Super Eagles played Angola at the quarter-final stage of the 2023 AFCON. The match ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

Obi: Why I cancelled Trips to Watch AFCON final

Obi on Sunday tweeted that he would not be going to Abidjan again to see the AFCON final between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire to mourn the victims of the helicopter tragedy while urging the Super Eagles to win the trophy for Nigerians.

According to Obi, winning the 2023 AFCON final will provide succour for Nigerians and reduce the pain caused by the loss of the Wigwe and others.

Obi's tweet reads in part:

"Winning this trophy would not only bring joy to our nation but also serve as a source of solace, helping to ameliorate the immense pain caused by the loss of these young exceptional leaders."

See the tweet here:

