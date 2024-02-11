The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been prophesied to defeat the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON final clash in Abidjan on Sunday

Prophet David Elijah gave the prophecy in a sermon on Sunday, adding that the Ivorians would charm Nigerian players with spiritual concoctions, but they would prevail

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to qualify for the AFCON final in Cote d'Ivoire

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has predicted the outcome of Nigeria's Super Eagles clash with the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Abidjan.

The cleric, on Sunday, February 11, predicted that the Ivorians would go spiritual in the clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire later in the day.

Prophet Elijah predicts a winner between Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire Photo Credit: Super Eagles, CAF

Source: Twitter

Nigeria had qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after defeating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalty shootouts after the two countries played 1-1 during their full and extra time hours.

On their part, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in their semi-final match to qualify for the final of the number one football competition in the African continent.

AFCON Final: Show of 2 West Africans

The two West African neighbours will be going for a showdown in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the AFCON final clash between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire, Prophet Elijah predicted that the match would favour the Super Eagles, but the Ivorians would bring different spiritual elements to the stadium to charm the Nigerian players.

According to the cleric, elements like calabash with spiritual concoctions to charm the Super Eagles players would be brought to the stadium during the match.

See the video of his sermon here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election has urged the Super Eagles to win the 2023 AFCON final for Herbert Wigwe.

Obi disclosed that he had cancelled his trip to watch the AFCON final in Abidjan to mourn the late banker, and Super Eagles beating Cote d'Ivoire will provide more solace.

Wigwe, the chairman of Access Holdings, died in a helicopter crash along with his wife and son in California, the United States.

Source: Legit.ng