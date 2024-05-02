Wizkid Used to Respect Don Jazzy”: Nasboi Weighs In on Singer’s Drama and Davido’s Bedroom Tape
- Nigerian comedian and musician Nasboi aired his opinion on the viral industry saga going on at the moment
- Recall that Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido heated up the internet after the former threw shades at the latter and the Mavin boss Don Jazzy
- During a recent podcast appearance, the content creator analyzed how he felt about the three industry bigwigs, leaving netizens with interesting views
Nigerian comedian and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi, has shared his take on Wizkid, Davido, and Don Jazzy's fight.
Recall that on April 29, Wizkid, in a post on Elon Musk's X, hurled shade at the Mavin boss regarding a statement one of his signees, Ladipoe, made about him.
He went on to taunt his fans with the viral leaked clip of Davido kneeling and begging an American model in the bedroom.
This got the former DMW boss who retaliated, leading to a series of clap backs between him and Wizkid.
Although Don Jazzy has yet to address the tag Wizkid gave him as an influencer, Nasboi, during a recent appearance on the Bahd & Boujee podcast, noted that Wizkid used to respect Don Jazzy very well in the past, pointing out that he doesn't know where he got the nerve to insult him publicly.
He spoke on his relationship with the Timeless singer and argued that he saw no reason why he should cry and beg a lady for sex.
Using himself as an example, he claimed that he would rather increase the payment offer than shed tears because he wanted to sleep with a woman.
Watch the interview below:
See how people reacted to Nasboi's video
ngeeivy:
"Respect is earned , it’s not just something you take!"
bubas_360:
"Daft when Don jazzy troll Wizkid una Dey sleep?"
iamnezkin:
"Mumu you didn't see when ur jazzy they cap nonsense abi."
maido.gallant:
"From someone that blew up with Davido's persona, I wonder if that statement was necessary."
olanrewaju1808_:
"U no go shut up and manage your 2-inch fame like that, tread carefully oo."
