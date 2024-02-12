Coach Jose Peseiro has conceded that new African champion, Ivory Coast, were better than his team in the AFCON 2023 final

Peseiro disclosed that Team Nigeria is sad "but each member of the squad did the maximum"

According to the Portuguese football manager, "sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has admitted that Ivory Coast were the better side in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final 2023 played in Abidjan.

Legit.ng reports that Sébastien Haller scored late to lead host nation Ivory Coast to a remarkable AFCON title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final on Sunday, February 11.

Peseiro aimed to become the first Portuguese to win the AFCON. Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Haller netted from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessié drew the Elephants level in the 62nd.

It was Ivory Coast’s third title after wins in 1992 and 2015, both won on penalties.

As quoted by Goal, Peseiro admitted in a post-match interview:

“Ivory Coast were better than us today.

“I am sad, my team is sad, but for me, they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are expected to return to Nigeria either today, Monday, February 12, or Tuesday, February 13.

Key football stakeholders would meet the team.

The country's national football men's team will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

