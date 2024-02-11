Global site navigation

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Starting XI for AFCON 2023 Final Against Cote d'Ivoire
by  Bada Yusuf

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

In today’s match, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will be back in the lineup after missing the semis due to injury.

The Eagles’ defence will feature Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat the host's offensive prowess.

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: Super Eagles Lineup

Stanley Nwabali

Ola Aina

Calvin Bassey

Semi Ajayi

William Troost-Ekong

Zaidu Sanusi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Ademola Lookman

Victor Osimhen

