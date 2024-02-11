AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Starting XI for AFCON 2023 Final Against Cote d'Ivoire
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.
In today’s match, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will be back in the lineup after missing the semis due to injury.
The Eagles’ defence will feature Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat the host's offensive prowess.
Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: Super Eagles Lineup
Stanley Nwabali
Ola Aina
Calvin Bassey
Semi Ajayi
William Troost-Ekong
Zaidu Sanusi
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Samuel Chukwueze
Ademola Lookman
Victor Osimhen
Source: Legit.ng