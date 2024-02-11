The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

In today’s match, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will be back in the lineup after missing the semis due to injury.

The Eagles’ defence will feature Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat the host's offensive prowess.

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: Super Eagles Lineup

Stanley Nwabali

Ola Aina

Calvin Bassey

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Semi Ajayi

William Troost-Ekong

Zaidu Sanusi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Ademola Lookman

Victor Osimhen

Source: Legit.ng