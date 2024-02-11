Nigeria's Super Eagles are battling the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the magnificent Stade Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpe, on Sunday, February 11.

The match between the two West Africans kicked off at 9 pm Nigerian time. (8 p.m. local time). The two teams have met on seven different occasions in AFCON tournaments, and the most recent was when the Eagles beat the Elephants 1-0 in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Super Eagles face Cote d'Ivoire in 2023 AFCON final Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Ivory Coast

Source: Twitter

AFCON final halftime, Nigeria 1, Cote d'Ivoire 0

It’s half-time in Abidjan and the SuperEagles lead by a goal to nil.

It’s been all about the Ivorians in the first half as they have dictated play from the very start, with the Nigerians only able to pass at the back but a corner kick and a strong header.1-0

President Bola Tinubu celebrates the moment Super Eagles' captain William Troost-Ekong scored the first goal for Nigeria.

Nigeria had qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after defeating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalty shootouts after the two countries played 1-1 during their full and extra time hours.

On their part, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in their semi-final match to qualify for the final of the number one football competition in the African continent.

AFCON Final: Show of 2 West Africans

The two West African neighbours will be going for a showdown in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday evening.

The two countries have met seven times in the history of AFCON, and both sides have won times each while recording three draws.

The latest was in the AFCON 2023 group stage when Nigeria defeated the Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire at the group stage of this competition, 1-0.

See the video of the moment here:

Source: Legit.ng