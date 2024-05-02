Deborah, the first child of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, is a lover of fashion

In a bid to stand out with her fashion statements, she has carved a niche for herself as one who rocks uncommon outfit combinations

This listicle takes note of five times the pastor's daughter has been caught wearing different kinds of fabrics, which unsettled netizens

Aside from being known as the daughter of Dr. Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Deborah Paul-Enenche Hawthorn is a known fashionista, lawyer, and singer.

Unlike other Nigerian fashion icons, the pastor's daughter's style is unconventional and has gotten netizens talking countless times.

Deborah Paul-Enenche shows love for uncommon outfits. Image credit: @deborah-paulenenche

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng highlights five times Deborah gave her fans a tough time in describing her fashion style in this listicle.

1. Deborah rocks black jacket, skirt, and boots

The beautiful lady wore a short red blouse that extended to the ground behind her. She rocked a black leather jacket over it an a black skirt that was below her knees.

One fashion item she does not joke with is her boots, For this look, she wore one of them. She wore a black stylish fascinator to complement her outfit. After she posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram, she got several nice comments.

2. Deborah slays in leather outfits and tie

This time, she wore a deep-blue shirt, a tie, and a leather jacket which looked stylish on her. She rocked a long black skirt and her signature black boots.

Her fascinator sat pretty well on her head and her makeup was a combination of eye liner, well-drawn brows, and mild lipstick.

She also wore silver earrings to complement her look and she took some pictures before she attended a church programme.

3. Deborah displays love for multi-coloured outfit

The fashionista did not wear many outfits here. She rocked a big multi-coloured top and an army-inspired trousers.

For her footwear, she went for high heels shoes that was attached to her trousers. She had a pink flower on her head that gave her a fabulous look.

4. Deborah turns up in red and black

The singer proved that she did not come to play as she wore a red top which she tucked into her black leather skirt that has a feather-themed design.

One part of her red top extended outside her skirt and she combined it with a leather black bag and red hoes. Her big black and red fascinator blended with her attire which looked gorgeous on her.

5. Deborah wears Ankara in style

The beautiful lady wore a round-collar black shirt on an Ankara wrapper, which she tie stylishly. She also wrapped her head with the same fabric, rocked black boots, and a gold necklace.

Her makeup was on point as she struck different poses before the camera. She passed a message across to her fans, asking them to pass the crown.

Source: Legit.ng