Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - The president of the Confederation of the African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has given a diplomatic response to the question bordering on who will win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Motsepe was asked at a press briefing to give a possible winner of the encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host country Cote d'Ivoire at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

How Nigeria qualified for AFCON 2023 final

Nigeria had defeated South Africa in a semi-final match that ended in a 1-1 scoreline after extra time and proceeded to penalty shootouts, which ended in 4-2 in favour of the Super Eagles.

During regular time, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa's Bafana Bafana scored their goals from penalties.

William Troost-Ekong, the Nigerian captain, scored the 67-minute kick for the Super Eagles, while Teboho Mokoena of the Bafana Bafana equalised from the 90th-minute spot-kick for the South Africans.

Africa loves Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, CAF

On their part, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo at their semi-final clash to compete for the 2023 AFCON with a lone goal.

As the Super Eagles prepare to meet the Elephants on Sunday, the CAF president was expected to make a prediction, but his response was diplomatic. He said:

"Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Africa is so proud of everyone. Every one of the 24 nations that were here, in AFCON, I feel so proud of all the 54, including the ones that did not participate."

Sports Brief shared the video of the moment the CAF president answered the question in a tweet on Friday, February 9. The tweet was captioned:

"CAF President Patrice Motsepe gives diplomatic answer on who would win #AFCON2023 between Ivory Coast and Nigeria."

AFCON 2023: Musa, Omeruo set to make history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles will be gunning for the AFCON championship for the fourth time in the history of the country.

While playing the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday, two players in the Super Eagles would make history if Nigeria won the trophy.

Captain Ahmed Musa and midfielder Kenneth Omeruo will become the first Nigerian players to have won the AFCON championship more than once.

