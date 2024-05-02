A key chieftain of the opposition PDP has slammed a heavy accusation against President Bola Tinubu after Atiku Abubakar's loss in the 2023 election

This came after President Tinubu intervened in the rift between Nyesom Wike and his political godson, Governor Sim Fubara

On Thursday, Dele Momodu insisted that President Tinubu's moves are an indication of his efforts to further tear the PDP chieftains apart

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ovation publisher and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has blamed all issues facing the party on an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the opposition.

Dele Momodu speaks as Tinubu maintained good relationship with opposition party chieftain, Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Dele Momodu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Momodu, made this disclosure when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 2.

The former presidential hopeful accused the ruling party led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of plotting to crush the opposition.

“APC will do everything possible to destroy opposition; buy those who are buyable, to terrorise those who are not buyable and make sure that the party is in disarray, that is all,” Momodu said.

Why Wike, Tinubu is linked to the PDP crisis?

Legit.ng understands that the main opposition party has not been able to resolve the crisis that hit the party following the fallout of its presidential election primary in 2023 which cost it victory in the general election.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made matters worse as he bagged an appointment under Tinubu's government after he allegedly worked against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Momodu: "Tinubu working to destabilise the opposition party"

Speaking further on Thursday, Momodu accused President Tinubu of stifling opposition even after thriving as an opposition leader before his party dislodged the PDP as the ruling party.

Momodu added that Governor Similanayi Fubara and his predeccessor, Nyesom Wike are fighting over the control of the state treasury, Daily Trust reported.

“You see part of my admiration for then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos was the role he played as an opposition leader. But unfortunately, now we have a former opposition leader in government, and they don’t want opposition, it’s an irony.

“Tinubu has Wike in Rivers. They want him also to get hold of the state to not only give them votes, but a structure of money, structure of having direct access to the treasury Rivers State plays an important role in election in Nigeria,” added.

Primate Ayodele speaks on PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, has said he foresaw the emergence of "a new powerful candidate" in the PDP.

Ayodele predicted that Atiku "will not be picked".

"Well, I'm not seeing Atiku in the picture of 2027 election of PDP. I'm seeing that another powerful person will emerge in PDP in 2027," the cleric said.

