The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa in Bouaké on Wednesday, February 7, was a period that brought great intensity to Nigerians as they anticipated victory for the country.

The match, which ended in 1-1 after the extra time, resulted in penalty shootouts and saw the death of no less than five Nigerians at that period.

List of Nigerians who died of shock during the Nigeria vs South Africa match Photo Credit: @UnlimitedEniola

Source: Twitter

During regular time, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa's Bafana Bafana scored their goals from penalties. William Troost-Ekong, the Nigerian captain, scored the 67-minute kick for the Super Eagles, while Teboho Mokoena of the Bafana Bafana equalised from the 90th-minute spot-kick for the South Africans.

During these penalty shootouts in the match, at least five Nigerians were confirmed dead. See their list below:

Cairo Ojougboh

Cairo Ojougboh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta state at the national assembly, reportedly died when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A source privy to the incident disclosed that:

“As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.”

Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi

The Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, reportedly lost his life while watching the semi-final clash between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the 2023 AFCON.

It was reported that Abdullahi started feeling uneasy while watching the game at a sports centre in the Sango area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member Samuel

Another sad incident during the AFCON semi-final clash was the passing away of an NYSC member identified only as Samuel. Samuel, who was said to be from Kaduna, was having his service year in Adamawa. Still, he reportedly died before the penalty kick, where Nigeria later secured a ticket to the final of the tournament.

According to The Punch, his death was confirmed by the Adamawa state coordinator of the NYSC, Jingi Dennis, on Thursday, February 8. Dennis said Samuel was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan.

Mikhail Osundiji

Osundiji was another Nigerian watching the semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. The deceased was said to be a sales representative working with Nestle.

The Punch reported that Osundiji slumped and died over the suspected shock when the referee cancelled Nigeria's second goal by Victor Osimhen.

Osondu Nwoye

Chief Nwoye, an Anambra-born billionaire, was one of the prominent Nigerians who died during the Nigeria vs South Africa match. He was reported to be an avid lover of football.

His death was reportedly announced by a Facebook user, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, on Thursday.

He was said to have travelled to Bouake to watch the match live and died when the referee cancelled Osimhen's goal due to shock.

Obi Cubana's friend

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has been thrown into mourning after he lost his good friend, whom he called "Nwachinemelu' to the cold hand of death.

He took to his Insta story to complain after the death of his friend on Wednesday. According to him, the match took some good people away on that day.

Super Eagles mourn

However, following the reported death of the Nigerian fans, the Super Eagles on its social media mourned the demise of the football fans.

The Nigerian team, in a tweet, prayed for the repose of the lost ones and prayed to God to grant their families the heart to bear the loss.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng