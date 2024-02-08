Obi Cubana has lamented about the death of his friend who died during the AFCON match which took place on Wednesday

He posted the video of him and his friend in his Insta story and stated that the man hosted him on Sunday

According to the businessman, his friend was a good human and he questioned why the match had to take him away

Billionaire businessman, Obianna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana, has been thrown into mourning after he lost his good friend whom he called "Nwachinemelu' to the cold hand of death.

He took to his Insta story to complain after his death on Wednesday. According to him, the match took some good people away on Wednesday.

He questioned why such an unfortunate thing had to happen.

Obi Cubana loses close friend, blames AFCON match for misfortune. Photo credit @ob_icubana

Source: Instagram

Obi says his late friend hosted him

Explaining further, the businessman who bagged a doctorate degree years ago said that his late friend was an amazing human being.

He added that the man hosted them on Sunday, a few days to the day he died.

Obi's friend prayed for him

In the video he shared, his late was seen praying for the philanthropist He has gone to see him with samples of his new product which were handed over to him.

The two shook hands and shared a warm hug.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajifowoke231:

"It take more of them sets ?"

@imabongsamu':

"What's the correlation sir? How is it the Match fault?

@precious_ibini:

"Reason I stopped watching Chelsea matches, these fellows almost gave me heart attack."

@iretemitayo:

"Why are they tagging their death to the match ? Ko yemi."

@royalty__patrick:

"HBP that lead to heart failure."

@omoyeni_ojeifo:

"The match isn’t at fault sir.'

@the_wunmi:

"Yesterday na God say I no go faint."

@emmanuelesthylove:

"Na the match kill am??"

@kreestianer_patterns:

"Football Naa heart attack.'

@menarelazy:

"This is so sad. This is like the third death I have seen online today."

