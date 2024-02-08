Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has expressed his love and wishes for Nigerians for the love shown to him

Nwabali almost cried while speaking with a journalist after becoming the man of the match in Super Eagles's AFCON semi-final clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

The Nigerian keeper said he was not expecting the encomium shared with him by Nigerians and said he wished to do more for his country

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper of the Super Eagles, had expressed his readiness to be a source of happiness for Nigerians for the love they had shown to him following their victory when Nigeria played the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Nwabali, who is the number one goalkeeper of Chippa United, disclosed his intention during an interview on Wednesday, February 7, and he was almost crying while speaking.

Nwabali expressed his undying love for Nigeria Photo Credit: Stanley Nwabali

Source: Twitter

The video of the moment was shared by The Punch in a tweet on Thursday, February 8.

In the video, Nwabali said:

“Today showed me that it’s going to be a D-day for us in the final but you know football, you can never predict but I wish it is going to come our way.

“They always know this slogan ‘you no go gree for anybody’ and I really want to do more for Nigeria, I love them all. Thank you to everyone who wishes me well.”

Nwabali becomes man of the match

Nwabali was the man of the match in the Super Eagles' encounter with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their semi-final clash on Wednesday. The Nigerian goalkeeper saved two penalties in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for the Nigerian side.

The Super Eagles' victory has brought Nigeria to the final of the 2023 AFCON, where they will be facing their West African neighbour and host country, Cote d'Ivoire.

See the video of the interview here:

South Africa speaks on retaliation against Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bafana Bafana of South Africa has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for reaching the final of the 2023 AFCON.

In another video, an official of the team was seen telling the players that Nigerians will be coming to South Africa to play Bafana Bafana for a World Cup qualifier, and the score must be settled by then.

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday at the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON to book a spot in the final of the competition.

