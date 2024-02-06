Nigeria will renew its rivalry with South Africa on Wednesday when the Super Eagles have a showdown with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Since 1992, the two teams have met 14 times, and the Super Eagles have defeated South Africa on seven occasions. The latter had two winnings, while the duo played a draw five times.

Wednesday's show will be the fifteenth time, and many pundits have tipped Nigeria to defeat the South African team in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigeria's Super Eagles will have a showdown with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their semi-final clash in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The two countries will resume rivalry at the Stade Bouake stadium in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, February 7, at 6 pm.

All you need to know about Nigeria vs South Africa

There have been speculations and predictions ahead of the clash between the two countries.

However, a trace of the rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa traced down to 19992 showed that the Super Eagles had defeated the Bafana Bafana seven different times in their 14 encounters.

The South Africans have defeated the Super Eagles just twice, while the duo have played draw five times.

Below is the list of their encounters and their years:

Nigeria vs South Africa in history

October 10 1992: Nigeria 4 - 0 South Africa; (1994 WCq, Lagos) January 16 1993: South Africa 0 - 0Nigeria; (1994 WCq, Johannesburg) February 10 2000: Nigeria 2 - 0 South Africa; (AFCON semi-final, Lagos) January 31 2004: Nigeria 4 - 0 South Africa (AFCON finals, Monastir, Tunisia) November 17 2004: South Africa 2 - 1 Nigeria; (International Friendly, Durban) June 1 2008: Nigeria 2 - 0 South Africa; (2010 FIFA WCq, Abuja) September 6 2008: South Africa 0 - 1 Nigeria; (2010 FIFA WCq, Port Elizabeth) August 14 2013: South Africa 0 - 2 Nigeria; (International Friendly, Johannesburg) September 10 2014: South Africa 0 - 0 Nigeria (2015 AFCON qualifier, Johannesburg) November 19 2014: Nigeria 2 - 2 South Africa (2015 AFCON qualifier, Uyo) March 29 2015: South Africa 1 - 1 Nigeria; (International Friendly, Durban) June 10 2017: Nigeria 0 - 2 South Africa (2019 AFCON qualifier, Uyo) November 17 2018: South Africa 1 - 1 Nigeria (2019 AFCON qualifier, Johannesburg) July 10 2019: Nigeria 2 - 1 South Africa (2019 AFCON q-final, Cairo).

Times Nigeria has played South Africa in AFCON semi-finals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, host country Ivory Coast and DR Congo are set to battle at the AFCON 2023 semi-final.

This is not the first time the four quarter-final victors will make it to the semi-final stage in the history of AFCON.

Nigeria played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals and South Africa once, while the host country played DR Congo once.

