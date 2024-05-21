A lady made netizens laugh after she flaunted the wig she got from a vendor, which was different from what she ordered

She had requested a short stylish wig that looked beautiful on the person who modelled it on social media

The vendor delivered a wig that many described as the one worn by lawyers when they have a court case to handle

Laughter rented the air as a lady wore the gold wig a vendor delivered after she requested a classy one.

In a video, she displayed the original design she ordered and the quality did not match what she got.

She took it with a pink of salt and thought about how to make it appealing. After adjusting it in different patterns, she decided to seek professional help.

The lady (@ladychimeka on TikTik) asked if she could turn the hair into a frontal or any other style but the first hairstylist she went to told her it was not possible.

The second hairstylist also turned her down, and some people advised her to become a lawyer as the wig matched what legal practitioners wear to court.

Watch the video below:

Netizens make jest of the lady's wig

Several netizens have shared funny reactions to the lady's wig. See some of the comments below:

@The Girl

"Just start lawyer work."

@ifeomablessing55:

"To me, it's same. I think it needs a little touch."

@Olive Simon:

"Don’t you feel like a barrister?"

@ICEHAIRGALLERY:

"Hmm, truth be told, it's the same hair but you need to apply leave-in conditioner and comb it out. That was what your vendor should have done."

@leemahglowline

"Na just law certificate remain to become a satisfied lawyer."

@Winnie p:

"It's the same thing, you just have to style it."

