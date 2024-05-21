Officers of the Nigeria Army have reportedly shut Banex Plaza, following attacks on some of its personnel over the weekend

At the moment, traders have lamented over the development and are also counting their losses as business is at a standstill

Interestingly, on Tuesday, a lady who was engaged by soldiers mounting the plaza, was slapped heavily by one of them and was taken away

An emerging report has it that one of the military personnel keeping watch at the popular Banex plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja has slapped a lady, and she landed in a coma.

Legit.ng reported that the plaza has remained under lock and key for four days after thugs beat up some soldiers who had a disagreement with a trader.

A soldier reportedly assaulted a lady at Banex Plaza, Abuja. Image for illustration. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Why was the lady slapped?

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, May 21, soldiers accosted the lady who crossed a barricade at the plaza.

The lady was trekking on the barricaded road when she was stopped by soldiers.

After asking her some questions, one of them slapped her heavily, and she collapsed. She was rushed into a van, which sped off the scene.

It is, however, unclear if she was being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Nigerians react to the development

Some Nigerians have reacted to the development on Facebook. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Bethel Ejovwoke Emudiakevwe said:

"And he could not go to sabisa forest to slap his mate there."

Nathaniel Adeniran wrote:

"The soldier did wrong."

Mhizta Eebbazy Isaac stated:

"They should leave innocent citizens alone and face the government let them channel their anger there."

Rob Okiyi said:

"Before you know it, they’ll convert the place to a war zone."

Traders groan as army reportedly shut Banex Plaza

Meanwhile, traders have been counting their losses over the military action, which they said could have been resolved without the lockdown.

As at Tuesday afternoon, soldiers were seen across the plaza. Lamenting the situation, Chibuzor Ike, a phone repairer at the plaza, said:

“I am already counting losses. It doesn’t seem like they will leave anytime soon. We are pleading for the reopening of the business place.”

Nigerian Army stations vans at popular Abuja market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that soldiers stationed their vans across different spots at the Banez Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja following the assault on two soldiers by some thugs.

The popular electronics and telecommunications gadget market has remained closed as traders were prevented from opening their shops.

Some traders who showed up on Monday, May 20 left after waiting for hours at a distance from the plaza.

