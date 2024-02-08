Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has revealed that football is one thing that has the potential to unify Nigerians

Ahmad narrated that he met with a Nigerian in Bouake during the Nigeria vs South Africa match in Cote d'Ivoire

The former presidential aide said he and the unnamed Nigerians laughed and took pictures together without thinking of their political affiliations, but the person turned out to be Peter Obi's supporter

Bashir Ahmad, the former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has recounted his encounter with a supporter of Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

In a tweet on Thursday, February 8, Ahmad expressed that football is one factor that can unite Nigerians, adding that he met one person at Bouake, the venue for the Nigeria vs South Africa match in Cote d'Ivoire, and they laughed and hugged each other.

Bashir Ahmad recounts experience with Peter Obi's supporters during Nigeria vs South Africa Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former presidential aide disclosed that after exchanging their happy mood and taking pictures, the man confessed to him that he was a supporter of Peter Obi, popularly referred to as the "Obidient", but they had to laugh together because it was football.

How football can unite Nigeria, Ahmad

Ahmad maintained that the Super Eagles' victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) made all Nigerians hold a deep love for the country for the first time.

He said:

"Perhaps football is the only thing that can bring this country together, irrespective of religion or ethnicity. I was amazed by a particular event in Ivory Coast yesterday.

"After the match, while we were celebrating, someone approached me screaming NIGERIA at the top of his voice. We hugged and took photos. In a whisper, he confessed he was an Obidient, but in such a moment of victory, we were united and celebrated our victory together.

"It is a thing like last night's match would tell you that in our unique ways, we all hold a deep love for Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng