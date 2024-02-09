The Super Eagles on Wednesday night defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and progressed to the final

The celebration has been cut short as over five football fans who are Nigerians died during the match

The latest is a man in Ogun state, who is said to be survived by father, mother and two children who are 12 and seven years of age

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Mikail Osundiji, a 43-year-old man, has reportedly passed away while watching the semi-final AFCON match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Sadly, another football fan has died while watching the Nigeria and South African match in Ogun state.

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa in Bouaké on Wednesday, February 7, was a game that Nigerians raised the bar with high hopes and expectations, as they wanted to see the team progress to the final and bring home the trophy.

The match, in which Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final, has so far claimed the lives of five football fans who are Nigerians.

Osundiji is the latest Nigerian to have died while watching the AFCON semis, The Nation reported.

How Osundiji died

Osundiji reportedly passed away on Wednesday night in Abeokuta, Ogun state, while watching the game at a public football viewing place in the Olomoore neighborhood of the state capital.

Channels TV reported that the father of two reportedly died when the central referee cancelled Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa, by Victor Osimhen.

As reported by Vanguard, the deceased who was said to be a sales representative, working with Nestle Plc, did not show any sign of sickness before his death.

“That was when other people at the football viewing centre rushed to him and took him to one of the private hospitals in Olomoore before the doctor on duty pronounced him dead”, the deceased’s sister said.

Super Eagles mourn Nigerians who died while watching S/Africa match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, February 8, mourned its fans who died during the semi-finals between Nigeria and South Africa in the ongoing AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, called for a minute of silence by the team and prayed for God to comfort the family.

Musa said:

"Good evening everyone, yesterday we lost four good Nigerians, because of the game. So, please we will make one minute silence and then after that Awaze will lead us in prayers with their family, because there is nothing we can do.

"So, they need our support right now and In Sha Allah on Sunday, we are going to lift that trophy for them."

Source: Legit.ng