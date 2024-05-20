Nigerian defender Williams Troost-Ekong has shown once again that his win at the AFCON was no fluke, as he helped his Greek side win the Super League

Troost-Ekong was the Super Eagles captain-designate throughout the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Super Eagles defender was named the best defender at the 2023 AFCON, as well as the Man of the Tournament

Super Eagles defender and captain Williams Troost-Ekong recently joined his colleagues Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella and Victor Osimhen as Nigerian players who have helped their clubs win their respective leagues in the last 12 months.

Osimhen started the winning spree in 2023, leading Napoli to the Serie A title. Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella are part of Xabi Alonso's side, which went unbeaten the entire Bundesliga season.

Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong celebrates as his Greek club, PAOK, wins the Super League. Photo credit: @wtroostekong

Source: Instagram

If Bayern Leverkusen wins the Europa League and the DFB Pokal, it will be a treble-winning season for Boniface and Nathan Tella.

Troost-Ekong wins the Greek Super League

The latest Nigerian player to win a trophy is the Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong. He was a marshal in defence for his Greek side, PAOK FC, and helped them claim their fourth Super League title.

Williams Troost-Ekong has shown that winning the Man of the Tournament at the 2023 AFCON was no fluke.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Troost-Ekong's performance throughout the 2024 AFCON and how he scored the Super Eagles' only goal in the final against Ivory Coast.

See Williams Troost-Ekong's post as he celebrates winning the Super League:

Reactions trail Williams Troost-Ekong's Super League win

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Williams Troost-Ekong's league win with PAOK:

@efrederick90:

"Big Congrats. Champione!"

@jayr_imagz:

"Our reliable Captain congrats."

@china.sunday.52:

"We're very proud of you Obong Ekong."

@akpabio.imoh:

"Congratulations Captain Special and to all your teammates."

@ayeni_wobase:

"Congratulations captain."

@funkkyskitchen:

"Congratulations Super Champ."

@bolajisparks:

"Congratulations Skippo."

@leesamto_:

"I Dey think this thing are we sure this guy won’t enter African best top 3 this year. He entered AfCON final, AFCON MVP, now e don win league."

@mediaboyfriend:

"Straight outta Akwa Ibom State."

Source: Legit.ng