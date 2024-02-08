Stanley Nwabali, the Super Eagles goalkeeper, has been reportedly threatened by South Africans not to return to his club in the country after the Bafana Bafana lost to Nigeria in penalty shootouts in their semi-final clash at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations.

This was disclosed by Idah Peterside, a former Super Eagles international, in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, February 8.

Nwabali is the goalkeeper of Chippa United, a football club based in South Africa.

