Nigeria's Super Eagles will be gunning for the AFCON championship for the fourth time in the history of the country

While playing the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday, two players in the Super Eagles would make history if Nigeria won the trophy

Captain Ahmed Musa and midfielder Kenneth Omeruo will become the first Nigerian players to have won the AFCON championship more than once

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the host Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) by 8 pm Nigerian time at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

However, two players of the Super Eagles squad, captain Ahmed Musa and midfielder Kennet Meruo, would be making a strong history on Sunday by being the first Nigerian players to have won the AFCON titles two times.

Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo to make history on Sunday Photo Credit: Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo

Source: Twitter

Musa and Omeruo are remarkable parts of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 AFCON trophy for Nigeria under the leadership of the late Stephen Keshi, The Nation reported.

How Nigeria gets to 2023 AFCON final

Nigeria had defeated a continental hash rival, South Africa, in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON to book a spot in the final of the competition.

In the match, which ended 1-1, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa went into extra-time and then penalty shootouts and ended 4-2 in favour of Nigeria.

During regular time, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa's Bafana Bafana scored their goals from penalties.

William Troost-Ekong, the Nigerian captain, scored the 67-minute kick for the Super Eagles, while Teboho Mokoena of the Bafana Bafana equalised from the 90th-minute spot-kick for the South Africans.

Read more about the 2023 AFCON:

Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana: Nwabali allegedly threatened not to return to South Africa

2023 AFCON semi-final: List of times Nigeria has beaten South Africa since 1992

"Thank you to everyone": Video shows emotional moment Nigerian keeper, Nwabali, almost cried

Nigerians who died over Nigeria vs S'Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa in Bouaké on Wednesday, February 7, was a period that brought great intensity to Nigerians as they anticipated victory for the country.

The match, which concluded with a 1-1 scoreline after extra time, proceeded to a penalty shootout and unfortunately resulted in the tragic loss of at least five lives among the Nigerian population during that period.

Source: Legit.ng